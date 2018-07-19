House team vets nominee to CAJ positions

National Assembly Justice and Legal Committee yesterday vetted three nominees to fill the positions of chairperson and members of Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ).

Former Meru Woman Rep, Florence Kajuju was nominated for the position of chairperson while Registrar of Political Parties, Lucy Ndung’u and Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) Head of Research and Compliance Washington Opiyo were picked to serve as members.

Kajuju dispelled the notion that she was nominated to that position as a reward for supporting the ruling coalition, saying it is a duty President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenyans want to bestow on her, based on her qualifications. She revealed to the commission that she is worth Sh61 million “I am supposed to be the citizens’ advocate, we want to let Kenyans know there is a commission they can run to as an alternative dispute resolution system,” she said.

A memorandum received from Prof Lawrence M’mbijiwe opposing Kajuju’s nomination was not admitted after the committee established it was not written under oath as the law requires.

Both Opiyo and Ndung’u told the committee they would seek to create responsiveness to the public service and strategise on setting base in counties, not necessarily as an independent office but also under Huduma centres.