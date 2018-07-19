Ruaraka ‘school is not on private land’

The saga surrounding the Sh3.2 billion land on which Ruaraka High School and Drive In Primary School sit, took a new dimension yesterday when senators heard the two schools are not built on private land.

The committee also heard that part of the expansion of Outering Ring Road where Kenya Urban Roads Authority has so far compensated the initial land owners Sh800 million is also public land as it had already been surrendered to the government.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko told the senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC) that subdivision and surrender of the land was done in September 1982.

Public utility

He said land surrendered to the government for the construction of public utility facilities such as schools, hospitals is done at no cost.

Sonko submitted to the committee maps and minutes of the then Nairobi County commission to confirm there was a meeting that oversaw the subdivision of the mother parcel and later led to the surrender of the land to the government at no cost.

After the subdivision was done, Sonko said it is out of this that the two schools were constructed on the said land. Revelation by Sonko means the said land should not have been compensated as the law requires 10 per cent surrender for public utility for any piece of land that is beyond five acres.

And following the move, committee members led by the session chair and Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi demanded that Sonko tables crucial documents showing that in deed there was actual subdivision of the land.