Weatherman urges residents of Coast, Eastern,N.Eastern to be cautious

July 18, 2018
The meteorological department has issued an alert over  strong winds moving at a speed of up to 80 kilometers per hour that are likely to hit the Coastal region and areas in Eastern and North Eastern regions.

In an advisory issued Wednesday, the weather forecasting agency predicts the strong winds have potential to cause structural damage and has cautioned fishermen, tourists, the kenya ferry services cautioned to keep away from outdoor activities at the sea side.

