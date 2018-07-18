English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

NYS scandal: Prosecution, defense lawyers deliberate on procedure of trial

K24 Tv July 18, 2018
2,430 Less than a minute

Pre -trial proceedings in the 468 million shillings NYS scandal kicked off Wednesday morning at the Milimani  Law Courts in Nairobi with prosecution and defence lawyers making their presentations on evidence and crucial documents before the full trial begins.

The exercise had failed to kick off on Tuesday after prosecution and defence lawyers engaged in a blame game forcing Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti to postpone the session.

Lawyers representing the 48 suspects accused the prosecution of furnishing them with documents without an inventory list saying they require more time to prepare.

The magistrate is expected to make a ruling on when the hearing of the case will begin after considering the facts of each of the 48 files  in the matter.

Show More

Related Articles

July 18, 2018
2,414

ODM asks those willing to quit to surrender house leadership positions

July 18, 2018
2,419

5 dead, 3 injured in a grisly road accident in Embu county

July 18, 2018
2,420

Weatherman urges residents of Coast, Eastern,N.Eastern to be cautious

July 18, 2018
2,430

Senators accuse Nakuru Governor of protecting dam owners

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker