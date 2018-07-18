NYS scandal: Prosecution, defense lawyers deliberate on procedure of trial

Pre -trial proceedings in the 468 million shillings NYS scandal kicked off Wednesday morning at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi with prosecution and defence lawyers making their presentations on evidence and crucial documents before the full trial begins.

The exercise had failed to kick off on Tuesday after prosecution and defence lawyers engaged in a blame game forcing Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti to postpone the session.

Lawyers representing the 48 suspects accused the prosecution of furnishing them with documents without an inventory list saying they require more time to prepare.

The magistrate is expected to make a ruling on when the hearing of the case will begin after considering the facts of each of the 48 files in the matter.