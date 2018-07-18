English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Rival groups clash over management of public toilets in Nairobi
There was drama in Nairobi Wednesday morning after a group of people accompanied by armed policemen stormed and kicked out attendants at public toilets seeking to take control of the business adding a new twist to the management of the facilities.
The Nairobi County Government earlier this month issued a notice notifying private operators of public toilets of its intention to take over the management of the crucial services.