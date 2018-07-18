English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Rival groups clash over management of public toilets in Nairobi

K24 Tv July 18, 2018
2,433 Less than a minute

There was drama in Nairobi Wednesday morning after a group of people accompanied by armed policemen stormed and kicked out  attendants at public toilets seeking to take control of the business adding a new twist to the management of the facilities.

The Nairobi County Government earlier this month issued a notice notifying private operators of public toilets of its intention to take over the management of the crucial services.

Show More

Related Articles

July 18, 2018
2,414

ODM asks those willing to quit to surrender house leadership positions

July 18, 2018
2,419

5 dead, 3 injured in a grisly road accident in Embu county

July 18, 2018
2,420

Weatherman urges residents of Coast, Eastern,N.Eastern to be cautious

July 18, 2018
2,430

Senators accuse Nakuru Governor of protecting dam owners

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker