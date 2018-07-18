Top Gov’t officials implicated in graft to be subjected to lifestyle audit

K24 has established that top government officials implicated in graft will be subjected to lifestyle audits as the multi agency team tasked by President Uhuru Kenyatta to undertake the exercise on all state officers continues its graft purge across the public service.

High ranking sources within the public service say the audit directed by President Kenyatta is being carried out on a need basis in a concurrent process that will run alongside criminal proceedings in court.

Members of parliament however want the process to be made open.