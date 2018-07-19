Sonko differs with CoG on governors immunity call

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko yesterday differed with his colleagues at the Council of Governors (CoG) who have been calling for immunity from prosecution.

Sonko said governors are State officers and should be ready to face prosecution for decisions they make while in office.

He said the county bosses are public servants who cannot be equated to the level of the President and as such they ought to be subjected to civil and criminal legal proceedings.

“Governors are public officers on this matter I beg to differ with my colleagues. We must be accountable for the resources we generate in the counties and receive from the ex-chequer,” he said.

Held responsible

Sonko who had appeared before the Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC) insisted that governors cannot run away from being held responsible for the management of funds sent to their counties.

He was responding to a question by Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, who sought to know whether the governor supported a proposal by CoG to be granted immunity from civil and criminal legal proceedings while in office.

And yesterday, Kakamega governor while appearing on a talk show in a local TV station said governors don’t want immunity against corruption, all they wanted is the law to be followed.

The decision of the CoG came after Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong was arrested over misappropriation of funds in the county.