Zarika leaves for training in London ahead of crucial bought

Sandra Wekesa

Local female boxer and World Boxing Council (WBC) Super bantamweight champion, Fatuma ‘Iron Fist’ Zarika (pictured) was full of confidence as she left the country last night for an intense training programme in the United Kingdom.

The training overseas, courtesy of her partners and leading bookmakers SportPesa, is in preparation for her title-defending bout against Mexican Yamileth Mercado set for September 8 in Nairobi.

This will be Zarika’s maiden trip to the UK and in addition to her excitement, she is focused on making the most of the opportunity to improve her boxing skills and gain enough knowledge to be able to overcome her worthy opponent in two month’s time.

“I leave tonight for the UK and I will be there till September 1, preparing for the big fight,” the 34-year-old professional boxer said. She added: “I have never been to the UK and I am grateful to everyone who believes in me enough to make this trip possible.

I vow not to let any one of them down as I prepare for the bout against Mercado.”

Zarika has not been in the ring competitively since December when she beat Zambian Catherine Phiri by unanimous points decision to defend her WBC Super bantamweight title at the Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi.

Zarika won the brutal bout on unanimous points decision after she scored 97-92, 98-91 and 99-92 from the three international judges who presided over the fight.