Vihiga recruit in new charge for women league top honours

As the second half of the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) looms large, reigning champions Vihiga Queens (pictured) have been handed a major boost after signing Spedag custodian Samantha Akinyi and Oserian central defender Edna Sumba during the mid season transfer period.

The duo will be expected to beef up the star-studded side with their massive experience, having been snapped from two top sides in the league.

Samantha in particular brings a wealth of experience to the County government sponsored side, having aided Harambee Starlets to the first ever Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualification. “We signed Samantha because of her experience and the fact that she will bring competition to Seda and Lillian who are both top class goal keepers.

We now have enough depth since Sumba is also a player who will add us steel at the back.

Her acquisition makes us have the ability to play in a different way.

She’s versatile and her coming might make us play with a different shape and system altogether,” said coach Alex Alumira. One man’s meat is evidently another’s poison, as third choice goalkeeper Laura Nasimiyu has been axed from the side to pave way for Akinyi.

With Vihiga gunning for a top finish despite facing tough opposition from the likes of Thika Queens and Trans- Nzoia Falcons, they can only hope that the newly acquired duo can fill in the gaps and enable them to replicate last season’s performance.

Alumira said that their main objective is how they can retain the KWPL title despite their current poor show in the increasingly competitive league.

‘We are working towards all the modalities of ensuring that we achieve this mission by mid of second leg’, he said.

Queens are tied on the summit of the log with Thika Queens at 39 points though they are one match ahead of Thika.

Their first match slated for this weekend July will be against relegations threatened side Baringo Starlets who are yet to win a match in the KWPL this season.