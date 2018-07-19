Kisumu youth set for Opich Pacho tourney

Fireworks are expected this weekend when 35 football teams lock horns in the Opich Pacho tournament in Kisumu county.

The tournament is as a result of a partnership between Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) and Kisumu county government and will see men’s teams from all the 35 Wards in Kisumu battle for different awards.

Teams are in eight different groups with Muhoroni Youth, North Nyakach Ward, The Bench, South West Kisumu Ward, Central Nyakach, Kolenyo and Kit Mikayi, among the sides set to feature.

Each match will be played for 60 minutes as opposed to the normal 90 with Jomo Kenyatta Sports ground and Moi stadium hosting the event.

Speaking during the launch of the tournament, Kisumu County Sports Director Kenneth Otieno said the initiative was mooted to improve, nurture and empower talents among the youth.

“We want to make sure that youth in Kisumu have an avenue to nurture their talent since there is a lot that is going to waste. This partnership with KBL is going to see so many youth benefit,” said Otieno.

KBL corporate relations director Eric Kiniti lauded the initiative, saying it is in line with the spirit of empowering the youth, especially in recreational activities.

“Opich Pacho tournament is imperative for the development of grassroots football and the move will resonate at many levels with our agenda of growing value together. We are also glad for the support accorded to us by Kisumu County and we believe this project will go a long way in developing sports talent,” said Kiniti.

Winners of the tournament will pocket Sh300,000 while the second and third placed teams walk away with Sh200,000 and Sh100,000 respectively.

The event kicks off on Friday with the final set for August 5.