Muhuri Muchiri wary of sevens rugby rivals at nationals

East Africa sevens rugby defending champions Muhuri Muchiri head to the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term Two Games as second place finishers in the Nairobi region competitions and have their focus set on fighting for a chance to defend their regional title in Rwanda.

Muhuri Muchiri reached the regional competitions last year after finishing third and lucky for them, Kenya had three slots to the 2017 East Africa meet. They went on to beat Jinja in the finals to lift the title.

“Despite our achievements last year, we are not undermining the ability of any team in the nationals so we will first focus on getting past the knockout stages then we can work our way into the finals one match at a time,” said head coach Kikechi Kombo.

With national defending champions Menengai having been eliminated by Laiser Hill, top on Kombo’s list of opponents to worry about will be national silver medallists Chavakali and Nairobi region rivals Dagoretti.

Kombo’s charges lost to Chavakali twice in their 2017 title campaign. First it was during the national games semi-finals and again in the preliminary stages in the East Africa games.

“The teams in this year’s championship are tough. In addition to the said teams, there is also Maseno School and St Peter’s Mumias and I expect them to field very strong sides,” expressed Kombo.

He added: “Yala went all the way to the semi-finals of April’s national rugby 15s and that can only mean they will be no pushovers in the sevens competition. Nakuru Day, who finished second, behind Rift Valley region winners Laiser Hill, may be an underrated side but I expect them to be tough competitors too. It will take a lot of work to win the title but we are ready.”