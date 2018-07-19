Take caution! Strong winds ‘set to hit Coastline’

Fishermen and seamen working along the coastline have been advised to exercise caution in the next few days following strong winds currently being experienced in the region.

According to the weatherman, strong winds are expected to hit parts of Mombasa, Lamu, Kilifi, Tana River Delta and Kwale. Other areas to be affected include Marsabit and Mandera.

The Meteorological Department has said parts of the country will continue to experience dry conditions during this cold season.

In the last one week, the Central highlands, including areas around Nairobi, experienced cool cloudy conditions with light rains.

Met director Stella Aura (pictured) said daytime maximum temperatures had gone down while minimum temperatures at night had gone up all over the country.

The advisory indicated that parts of the country were bound to experience “strong to very strong winds between July 17 and July 21.