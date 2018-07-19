NATIONALNEWS

Kobia urges women to take up more leadership, business roles

Noah Cheploen July 19, 2018
Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet secretary Margaret Kobia

Public Service, Youth and Gender CS Margaret Kobia yesterday urged women to play a proactive role in leadership and business.

Noting that women are increasingly shouldering financial burdens of families, Kobia said time had come for them to be more involved in  decision-making positions.

“Our President has prioritised women empowerment in recognition of the critical role women play in development,” she said in Njoro, Nakuru county where she distributed cheques worth Sh9.3 million to youth and women groups.

Despite all the contributions, women have remained behind in all spheres of development, property ownership and leadership, she added.

To change the situation, she said, the government initiated Affirmative Action Fund which comprises Uwezo, Women Fund, Youth Enterprise Development Fund, and the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF).

