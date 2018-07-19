Para-volleyball tournament set for Makueni in August

Volleyball teams for Persons living With Disabilities (PWDs) across the country are set to compete in a Volleyball Tournament slated for August 23 in Wote, Makueni County.

The competition will be used to pick a team that will represent Kenya during Africa’s Para Volleyball Championship scheduled for Rwanda later in the year.

According to Bomet County Para Volleyball chairman Charles Kirui, counties in Kenya that have the Para Volleyball teams are expected to grace the Wote tournament.

He revealed that Bomet County is one of the counties that will send a team to compete in the tournament.

“We already have a team called Bomet Para Volley-ball team or Bomet Sitting Volleyball team and we will be in Wote. We’re currently training hard for the task ahead. We’re optimistic of emerging victorious in the coming tournament so that we proceed to Rwanda to represent our country. In fact, we’re raring to go,” said Kirui at a Kericho hotel yesterday.

Kirui called on the national government to chip in and support counties that will send their teams to Wote saying most of the teams are facing serious financial crisis and need assistance in a bid for them to do well in the coming tournament.

He at the same time called on the counties in South Rift region to support sports for people living with disabilities.

Kirui said there was need for the counties of Bomet, Kericho and Bomet to set aside funds aimed at improving and encouraging the disabled people to engage in sports.

“There’s a huge potential of sports among people living with disabilities but the counties and even national government have not supported them to hone sport skills. I therefore, appeal to the counties to set aside funds for these as soon as possible,” said Kirui.

“We are very ready to participate in various sports as per our disabilities but we don’t have equipment and facilities for these sports,” he added.

He observed that there was need for counties to support such persons as a way of enabling them get means of livelihoods. It will enable the country too to bag more medals during international championships or meetings.

Kirui noted that disabled people have proved they were able and thus the needed to be supported in a bid to take sports to the next level.

The Stray Lions batsman was not out as he faced 35 balls,posting two sixes and a boundary which were significant. Kenya next face Tanzania who stunned Uganda by six wickets win.

time for their match against Police, thus surrendering all three points to the law enforcers.