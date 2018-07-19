Succession politics undermining the economy

Kiprono Kittony

One would be forgiven for thinking that Kenyans are going to the polls in a few months. The General Election is four years away yet the country is already in campaign mode!

Instead of prioritising key issues such as ending graft, creating jobs for the youth and implementing the government’s Big Four agenda, majority of politicians are preoccupied with succession politics.

This is detrimental to the economy. Reforms needed to make the economy more competitive are not being accorded the priority they deserve. Worse still, some of these reforms have taken a political tangent.

For instance, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to conduct lifestyle audit for public servants has been politicised even before its implementation. This is despite the ability of the exercise to promote transparency in public service.

If the heated succession politics persist, Kenya’s risk profile among investors could increase, limiting the flow of long-term investments into strategic sectors of the economy such as manufacturing, which requires huge and sustained investments for the acquisition and maintenance of assets such as industrial machinery. The trend presents a clear threat to Uhuru’s goal of increasing the manufacturing sector’s share of GDP to 15 per cent by 2022.

Evidently, the high-octane politics that has gripped the country could derail the implementation of the Big Four agenda and by extension hurt the President’s legacy. Short-term political gain must not take precedent over the welfare of more than 45 million Kenyans. It is egregiously selfish and unacceptable.

It is instructive to note that though Kenya is still the region’s most advanced economy, our neighbours are not sleeping. Competition for global investments in the East African region is rapidly increasing.

Tellingly, the World Investment 2018 report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) ranks Kenya as the fourth highest foreign direct investment recipient in East Africa after Ethiopia, Tanzania and Uganda.

To bring the economy back to the centre of national debate, we need to address the root cause of our problems, which is greed. Public office today is the fastest ticket to wealth in Kenya.

From inflated salaries, to the ability to get away with massive corruption, the allure of public office has become irresistible for many. This explains why succession politics grabs news headlines daily, while issues of importance such state of the economy are relegated to the back burner.

As long as politics is seen as a ticket to wealth, politicians will inevitably focus more on the next electoral cycle at the expense of growth. To address this, we need to demonetise public office. Public wages need to be rationalised.

Political patronage networks that have infiltrated the private sector also need to be dismantled. These networks, which facilitate the barter of influence for business, encourage corruption and make the economy less competitive. Businesses should succeed because they produce quality products at competitive prices, not because they are politically connected.

We also need to strengthen institutions that can effectively champion the country’s economic agenda by complementing the government’s efforts in areas such as trade, investment and economic diplomacy. For example, public authorities in Singapore and Dubai fund their Chambers of Commerce to complement public sector efforts to boost trade, investment and economic growth. The Kenyan chamber is also ripe for government support, considering its wide reach.

Finally, we need to hit the reset button as a country. It is not just politicians who need to change, but the public at large.

Writer is the chairman, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry—@kenyachamber.or.ke