Nyamira MCAs, Executive lock horns over Appropriations Bill

Evans Nyakundi July 19, 2018
A showdown is looming between Nyamira County Executive and the Assembly over the 2018/19 Appropriations Bill.

The Executive had rejected the bill, citing errors in amendments which deputy Governor Amos Nyaribo says were unacceptable. Consequently, after the rejection, Nyaribo wrote a memorandum to the House, outlining reasons why he rejected the budget that was passed by the Assembly two weeks ago.

Sources in the Budget and Appropriations committee, say intense lobbying is going on among members of the Assembly with a plot to trash the memorandum.

Committee chair Richard Onyinkwa said the bill was properly drawn adding that the House will never be cowed by the Executive.

