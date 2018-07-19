NATIONALNEWS

Wetang’ula to join Ruto camp, claims Atandi

Lawmaker says Ford Kenya exit from National Super Alliance will have serious consequences on its members

People Daily July 19, 2018
Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula. Photo/File

 Eric Juma

Alego/Usonga MP Samuel Atandi has accused Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula of trying to cause chaos in the National Super Alliance (Nasa) before he exits to join forces with Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the  2022 General Election.

He claimed Wetang’ula wants to be one of Ruto’s pointmen in western Kenya as the DP seeks to consolidate  his support in his State House bid ahead of the polls.

“Wetang’ula has started working with other parties  and that’s why has “exite” Nasa but that will not stop our resolve to build bridges and unite Kenyans,” he said.

The lawmaker, who spoke on KTN morning talk show, warned that Ford Kenya’s exit from Nasa would  have serious  political consequences on him, including the ouster of his party members from lucrative committees in the National Assembly.

He said the Ford Kenya party leader would regret exiting Nasa because he is likely to face wrath of MPs, who are currently benefitting from various parliamentary committees.

“I don’t know why Wetang’ula is taking long to leave Nasa. He knows the procedure that includes chairing a Ford Kenya party meeting to get the approval,” said Atandi.

He said Amani National Congress party, Wiper Democratic Party and Orange Democratic Movement  (ODM) party, who are part of Nasa, have stopped doing coalition affairs and  are now focused on building bridges that will end with President Uhuru Kenyatta realising his Big Four agendas.

Atandi stated that Nasa and Jubilee’s agenda is building bridges and party issues fronted by Wetang’ula will not distract the building bridges initiative that is keen on eradicating corruption and transforming the electoral body among other issues.

“It’s unfortunate that Wetang’ula has bolted out of Nasa while  key parties that are key pillars of Nasa are part of the Building Bridges Initiative since they have representatives in the 14- member committee designing the road map,”  said the lawmaker.

On Monday after a meeting with the party’s membership in Mtwapa, Kilifi county, Wetang’ula announced that they have exited the Opposition coalition citing betrayal of the coalition by ODM leader Raila Odinga as reason for the exit.

