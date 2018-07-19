Beware of unlicensed online Forex dealers, CMA warns

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has cautioned members of the public to desist from dealing with unlicensed online foreign exchange (Forex) brokers because they will not be protected by the law in case of any breach of contract.

CMA chief executive Paul Muthaura (pictured right with National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich) said although financial technology and innovation will spur Kenya’s capital markets to roll out more products, investors should be wary of risks.

“A regulatory licence is a clear proof of a broker commitment to adherence to and compliance with regulatory requirements specified. This is very fundamental in order to promote efficient, fair and orderly operation of the financial markets,” Muthaura said when he graced the launch of EGM Securities, an online trader.

“It is for this reason that CMA urges members of the public who wish to participate in online foreign exchange trading to deal only with licensed entities. This way, they will have clear avenues of recourse in case of a complaint, which are not available when dealing with unlicensed firms,” he added. Muthaura asked unlicensed online Forex dealers to seize the opportunity and seek licences so that they can operate within a clear regulatory framework.

“As the regulatory entity charged with market oversight, we are certain that the launch of EGM Securities will herald a new direction in the way online Forex trading is conducted in Kenya,” he said.

The new regulations will require the licensing of those entities dealing with online foreign exchange brokers, non-dealing online foreign exchange brokers and money managers.

Meanwhile, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Rotich yesterday launched the Capital Markets Authority’s 2018/2023 strategic plan, which is focused on promoting increased product availability, regulatory framework responsiveness and the leverage of technology across the capital markets value chain.

During the launch, the CS said that while players in the capital market have introduced new products and services, the innovations are still low by international standards. “The CMA players should go an extra mile and introduce other products and innovations,” he challenged them.