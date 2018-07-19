Tax pain offloaded by 15pc for home buyers

Kenyans intending to buy houses under the recently introduced ‘Big Four’ affordable housing scheme have a reason to smile after President Uhuru Kenyatta signed into law a bill granting them 15 per cent tax relief.

President Uhuru yesterday signed an amendment to the Income Tax Act to create a new section that establishes an Affordable Housing Relief set at 15 per cent of the gross emoluments. The tax relief is, however, not supposed to exceed Sh108,000 annually as set out in the Act.

President Kenyatta also signed into law an amendment to the Stamp Duty Act to exempt first-time home buyers under the affordable housing scheme from Stamp Duty.

Amendments to the Stamp Duty Act also include provisions to allow the Collector of Stamp Duties to refer a valuation of property for the purpose of Stamp Duty to a registered and practising valuer. The amendment to the Stamp Duty Act is intended to fast track valuations at the Ministry of Lands.

The amendment to the Income Tax Act also includes the introduction of a compensation tax for power producers under a power producing agreement. Affordable housing is one of the main pillars of the President’s Big Four agenda under which the Government intends to build 500,000 new houses by 2022.

“A decent roof over one’s head is the most tangible symbol of a decent life, and it should be a critical part of a family’s wealth,” Uhuru said in May during the State of the Nation address.

Decent life

According to the Budget Statement presented to Parliament last month, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich said that all workers in the scheme will monthly contribute 0.5 per cent of their gross salary and an equal amount from the employer up to a maximum of Sh5,000. The money will be contributed to the National Housing Development Fund.

Rotich also said that the government intends to provide infrastructure and utilities to urban land owned by both national and county governments. This, he said, will allow the private sector to develop affordable housing units.

According to a World Bank report, Kenya needs two million low-cost homes to satisfy the demand, yet the current annual production of housing units is less than 50,000.

Further, President Uhuru approved amendments to the Value Added Tax Act to effect zero rating of ordinary bread, copra, linseeds and mustard seeds. This will lower the price of bread and cooking oil.

The amendments, all contained in the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2018, were presented for the President’s signature at State House, Nairobi, by Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, Majority Leader Aden Duale, Attorney General Paul Kihara and Solicitor General Ken Ogeto.