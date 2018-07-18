Trump eats humble pie on Russia poll meddling

Washington, Wednesday

US President Donald Trump has said he accepts US intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election — despite declining to do so just a day ago.

He said he had misspoken on Monday and had meant to say he saw no reason why it was not Russia that meddled.

The original comments, after he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, drew a barrage of criticism.

Even some of Trump’s allies had urged him to clarify his stance.

In his latest remarks, he added that he had “full faith and support” in US intelligence agencies.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to appear before Congress next week to answer questions on what happened during Trump’s two-hour meeting with President Putin on Monday.

Does Donald Trump believe in ominous metaphors? As he affirmed his support for US intelligence agencies, the lights went to black in the White House conference room.

Once order was restored, he said he had been in the dark as to why a storm had swirled around his presidency since his Helsinki summit with Vladimir Putin. It was, he said, because he had misspoken.

That is going to be hard for many of the president’s critics to swallow, however. Even if he did mean to say, “I don’t see a reason why it wouldn’t be Russia”, it is a pretty weak way to confront the head of a nation accused of targeting the heart of American democracy.

What is more, the context of the president’s comments make a simple slip of the tongue seem less likely.

At the very least, the president gave his supporters some material to rally around.

The damage, however, has been done. Trump can give as many White House statements as he likes, but on the biggest stage – standing beside the Russian president – he fumbled. All the explanations cannot change that.

Trump said that the interference had had no impact on the election, in which he defeated Hillary Clinton.

However, he did not respond when reporters asked him if he would condemn Putin.

During the press conference with President Putin — in the same answer as the transcript above — Trump went on to say: “President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today.”

—BBC