KDIC tongue tied over 70 Imperial reimbursements

Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) has failed to produce evidence in court on why it refused to reimburse money to over 70 Imperial Bank (in receivership) clients during the last three payouts made to depositors.

The depositors were responding to an affidavit by Marc Das Gupta, on behalf of 77 petitioners, saying that the blanket assertion that all petitioners are associated with the directors and shareholders of the bank is inaccurate, terming the move discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Through Wandabwa Advocates, Marc Das Gupta who is a director of Casino Investments Limited said in his response to KDIC application filed in court that KDIC has made a decision to withdraw the petitioners’ deposits held in the bank, in an unconstitutional manner. Court papers recently filed by the petitioners have challenged the receiver manager to show that the depositors’ accounts were linked to the fraud or that the money that was fraudulently disbursed from the bank ended up in their accounts.

The group of depositors made the application on November 20, 2017 against KDIC which responded through an affidavit by the chief executive Mahmud Ahmed in May making claims that those accounts were linked to the bank’s directors and shareholders. He said that they were not accorded a fair hearing before deciding not to effect their payments which they failed to do.

The director also said that the Central bank of Kenya has never sought any clarifications from the said account holders. “It is noteworthy to that no material has been presented here in, or to this court, or in any court for that matter, to suggest that the monies fraudulently disbursed from the bank ended up with any of the petitioners here in,” reads the Affidavit by Gupta.