Investors urged to tap Comesa deals

James Wakahiu

Foreign Affairs chief administrative secretary Ababu Namwamba has urged Kenyan companies to embrace regional integration and tap President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Afrocentric foreign policy to expand beyond boarders.

According to a press statement to newsrooms, Ababu who is leading Kenya’s delegation to the 38th session of the Policy Organs of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) paid a courtesy call to Pembe Flour Mills (Zambia) where he encouraged more Kenyan companies to follow suit and expand in the region.

“Pembe has put in billions of shillings to become market leader and a highly respected premium brand in Zambia and across the region. The company has employed at least 750 permanent staff which includes both Kenyan and Zambian nationals.

This is the epitome of cross-border investment, taking full advantage of regional integration,” Ababu said after touring Pembe complex along Mungwi road in Lusaka.

“His Excellency the President is leading from the front as Kenya’s diplomat number one in pushing for rapid integration and increased intra-Africa trade,” Ababu said citing the recently signed African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA).

Pembe managing director Mohamed S.A. Taib attributed the company’s success to high quality products which have propelled an expansion to multiple locations in the region, with plants in Uganda, Zambia, Tanzania and Rwanda.