50 students charged in court for damaging school property
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is detaining 148 students for interrogation over the spate fires that have burnt down dormitories in various schools across the country.
Close to 50 other students have so far been charged in court for allegedly causing damage to school property even as the ministry of education conducts an independent probe to establish the exact cause of the wave of unrest.