English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

50 students charged in court for damaging school property

K24 Tv July 18, 2018
2,433 Less than a minute

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is detaining 148 students for interrogation over the spate fires that have burnt down dormitories in various schools across the country.

Close to 50 other students have so far been charged in court  for allegedly causing damage to school property even as the ministry of education conducts an independent probe to establish the exact cause of the wave of unrest.

Show More

Related Articles

July 18, 2018
2,414

ODM asks those willing to quit to surrender house leadership positions

July 18, 2018
2,419

5 dead, 3 injured in a grisly road accident in Embu county

July 18, 2018
2,421

Weatherman urges residents of Coast, Eastern,N.Eastern to be cautious

July 18, 2018
2,431

Senators accuse Nakuru Governor of protecting dam owners

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker