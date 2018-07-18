Authorities in Kiambu burn tens of gambling machines

In the sustained was on illicit liqour, the Kiambu county regional commissioner yesterday led an operation to destroy gambling machines and illicit brews in Wamugutho village, Gatundu South.

Accompanied by area leaders led by Ruiru Member of Parliament Simon Ngara, the leaders vowed to work together to ensure an end to the menace which is blamed for underdevelopment of the youth, a rise in crime, and the ongoing school unrests in the country.