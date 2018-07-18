English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Authorities in Kiambu burn tens of gambling machines

K24 Tv July 18, 2018
2,453 Less than a minute

In the sustained was on illicit liqour, the Kiambu county regional commissioner yesterday led an operation to destroy gambling machines and illicit brews in Wamugutho village, Gatundu South.

Accompanied by area leaders led by Ruiru Member of Parliament Simon Ngara, the leaders vowed to work together to ensure an end to the menace which is blamed for underdevelopment of the youth, a rise in crime, and the ongoing school unrests in the country.

Show More

Related Articles

July 18, 2018
2,450

A family in Kilifi protests directive to have them evicted from their land

July 18, 2018
2,450

Kangundo road Matatu operators cry foul after stage is grabbed

July 18, 2018
2,552

Hotel remains tight-lipped on legislator lockout saga

July 18, 2018
2,544

Seven people perish in house fires linked to marital disputes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker