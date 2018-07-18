English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

A family in Kilifi protests directive to have them evicted from their land

K24 Tv July 18, 2018
The family of the late Mohammed Kalume Noor and stall tenants staged demonstrations in Mazeras Township Kilifi County, protesting an eviction order from a 2 hectare piece of prime land in favour of a local businessman going by the name Joseph Kithuku Muki Kitonga.

The demonstrators brought business to a standstill along the Mombasa-Kaloleni road.

Led by the two widows, Tsofia Kalume Noor and Margaret Kalume Noor, they urged the government to intervene and ensure justice for the family of the late estate owner.

According to the family, the deceased who died in 2009 due to illness, owned the parcel of land which was on a 99-year leasehold that had expired in 1978.

Sofia said the court order to evict them and to demolish the stalls at Mazeras township was issued by judge Justice Komingo, but was served one day to the elapsing of the 14 day notice.

The widows said their late husband had played a major role in empowering the private developer cum businessman who has now turned enemy.

 

 

