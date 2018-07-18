Obuya Academy stun Kanbis in NPCA league cliff-hanger

Obuya Academy stunned 2018 Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association super league runners-up Kanbis SC by two wickets as the championship entered round three Sunday.

Sandeep Adole and Prankaj Sajpeet combined for a century score between them; delivering a score 106 off 75 balls.

Obuya who selected to bowl in the first innings, restricted Kanbis to a return of 170/10 as five players picked two wickets apiece. Under 19 player Gerald Mwendwa bowled 56 balls in 09 overs to set the ball rolling as he took down Mansukh Jesani and Sachin Bhudia even before settling in proper at the crease.

andeep Adole also dismissed traditional key batsmen for Kanbis; Vinod Rabadia and Narendra Patel through help of disciplined fielding as Kennedy Obuya shook up the opponents order with a great duck.

On resumption, Obuya Academy’s batting partnership of Sandeep and Prankaj pushed the numbers for the team with a solid display on the crease.

The innings was slightly shaken when veteran opener David Obuya (23 off 40 balls) was trapped leg before wicket courtesy of Narendra Patel’s delivery while youngsters Aveet Desai and Tom Ochieng got more than they bargained for when Hiraj Parmar caught their lame hits hence going out without any run scores on the board.

Meanwhile, defending champions Stray Lions beat Ruaraka Sports Club by 109 runs in another duel held at Peponi School. Sandeep Kunchikoe (151 off 133 balls) set the ball rolling for the Lions who opted to bat first and set out a score target of 329/7 in their allotted overs.

His contribution including a staggering 18 boundaries and two sixes and he duly got supported by Sanjay Thakkar (90 off 79 balls) in a huge show of might. On resumption,

Ruaraka could only reach 220/10 with their highest scorers being Satyajit Gohil (51 off 37 balls) and Chandresh Hirani (52 off 61 balls). Lions got wickets from Abishekh Chindanaram (4/10), Yaksh Patel (2/9)and Sandeep Kunichokoe (3/8.2).

