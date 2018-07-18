Students make good use of favourable pitch to mow down opponents in KHU league at City Park

Strathmore University made good use of the City Park Stadium on Sunday when the Gladiators outclassed favourites Green Sharks by five goals as women’s league 19-time champs Telkom retained command of the league by a 1-0 win over rivals Strathmore Scorpions.

Strathmore Gladiators fitness levels surpassed their opponents, to see them break through their defence to register a 5-1 win for a priceless double over Sharks, their previous clash ending 3-1 at the same venue on January 14.

The second match in a row to win by five goals for the university side was kick-started by their most recent 5-4 win over another favourite Sikh Union Nairobi.

The former Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) league champs has recovered its grip on the stick courtesy of fitness level, an approach which paid off with the 2016 KHU title following a successful points hunt consistency. Strathmore now sit fifth with 13 points, four behind their Sunday opponent Green Sharks.

In the women’s league weekend’s highlight clash featuring long time rivals Telkom and Strathmore, order was maintained when experienced Terry Juma-Masibo scored a crucial decisive goal to leave the defending champs in command.

Telkom remained first with 18 points, three picked from the clash which left Strathmore Scorpions in second place with 15 points.

Meshack Senge-coached Scorpions was on a momentum and kicked off by a 5-0 win over Vikings on Saturday, a factor furthered by hunger for the league command when they took on Telkom in the usual breath-taking clash which Telkom’s boss Jos Openda vouched in an experienced forward attacking systems to deny their biggest rival a stalemate.

The men’s premier league top three seats were maintained by Kenya Police, Butali Warriors and Wazalendo respectively despite involvement of Butali and Wazalendo over the weekend.

League leaders Kenya Police was having a week break when Butali raided three points from Nakuru at their home turf to remain second with 24 points, three short of regaining the peak from Police.