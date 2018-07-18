Kawangware pip Ngando as Super 8 resumes

Despite carrying a pre-match underdog tag, Kawangware United impressed many after edging out a hard-fighting Ngando Youth Association (NYSA) at the weekend.

A 1-0 win over a resilient NYSA revived the hopes of the Super 8 Premier League defending champions Kawangware to retain the trophy.

Former Sofapaka and Bandari midfielder Antony ‘Muki’ Kimani scored the solitary goal in the highly physical match staged at Riruta ground to send the Francis Thairu led side to second on the table standing with 32 points, two below leaders Makadara Junior who beat Metro Sports 1-0 during their weekend match.

The return of 2017 MVP Samuel Lemashon from NSL side Kibera Black Stars failed to inspire NYSA to reciprocate their 5-0 hammering of Kawangware during their first-leg clash.

Kawangware assistant coach Laban Mwangi was pleased with his team progress and noted his main target is retaining the cup.

“We started the game rather slow but we managed to catch up and scored through a brilliant free kick just outside the box. Our main aim was to win this match which we have done. We are taking each game at a time and now we are focusing on Makadara who we are locking horns with next,” quipped Mwangi after his win.

His opposite number Fredrick Otieno said his side lacked the creative which led to the loss.

“We were not as creative as we usually are; it was tough game since it was derby which made our boys to crumble under pressure. Our main challenge has been the striking force, they did not perform according to expectation but we shall rectify this during training,” Otieno said.