Ushuru setting the pace but Western Stima, Nairobi Stima and KCB hot on their heels

Ushuru’s charge towards promotion into next season’s SportPesa Premier League looks almost faultless at the moment following their 3-0 win over Kenya Police at the weekend.

The taxmen have yet to lose a match since the National Super League second leg begun three weeks ago and are going about their business in style.

Ken Kenyatta’s men are now top of the standings with 45 points and if their performance against the law enforcers is anything to go by, then the other teams have reason to be worried.

New signing Maxwell Kavell proved an instant hit, coming on as a substitute and scoring twice for his team.

However, with 22 matches already played, the chasing pack is not giving up with Western Stima and Nairobi Stima hot on Ushuru’s heels. Western Stima, under Richard Makumbi, beat Kangemi All Stars 2-1 on Saturday to move to second just two points behind Ushuru while Nairobi Stima, coached by Ibrahim Shikanda, slipped to third on the log after their 1-1 draw away to Kisumu All Stars although they are just three points off the taxmen.

KCB at 40 points with a game in hand are also in hunt of a promotion slot, having beaten cash-strapped Isebania 1-0, to put Ushuru in a tight spot as they cannot afford to drop further points at the moment.

Meanwhile, the middle of the table is also witnessing a spectacle with four teams between position nine and 13 separated by just three points.

St Joseph’s Youth, Coast Stima and Modern Coast, who occupy ninth, 10th and 11th places, are all tied on 31 points while Kisumu All Stars and Kangemi All Stars in 12th and 13th place have 29 and 28 points respectively.

At the bottom, it looks like GFE 105 and Nakuru All Stars have already kissed the league goodbye, as they have only managed 13 points each from 22 matches.

Nakuru’s woes increased last weekend following their 2-1 loss to St Joseph’s, their 15th defeat of the season.