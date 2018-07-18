Hotel remains tight-lipped on legislator lockout saga

The hotel at the centre of controversy for locking out Laikipia Woman Rep Catherine Waruguru and her husband William Kigen for not producing a marriage certificate, remained tight-lipped over the incident.

Management of Sunshine hotel in Kericho declined to address the incident that is likely to end up in court saying they had instructions not talk to the media over the matter.

Hotel manager Frank Kirui, who said he was away when the incident happened, said consultations with their lawyer were ongoing and that the management would give more information on the issue later through the lawyer.

“We are briefing our lawyer and will address the media later. That is all I can say for now,” Kirui told the People Daily yesterday.

On Monday women parliamentarians threatened to sue the hotel for locking out the MP and her husband.