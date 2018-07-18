Seven people perish in house fires linked to marital disputes

Sophie Njoka and Brian Musyoka

@PeopleDailyKe At least seven people among them three children perished in two separate fires ignited by men in the throes of domestic rows in Mombasa and Embu counties.

In the first incident in Mombasa, a boda boda rider set his house ablaze killing his estranged wife, a secondary school teacher, two children and his mother-in-law after a heated domestic row at Timbwani area Likoni on Monday night. He, too, suffered the fury of the deadly weapon he had unleashed on his loved ones—turned objects of hate—and is now nursing serious burns at the Coast General Hospital.

Likoni police boss Benjamin Rotich said the man aged 28 was rushed to Coast General Hospital after he suffered, 70 per cent burns after he doused his house with petrol before setting it ablaze. The police boss added that two survivors among them a sister-in-law Naomi Mutua and a 16-year-old child were suffered minor burns and were treated at Likoni sub-district hospital and discharged.And in Embu, a man in his mid 30s and his 18-month-old child died after he set their house on fire at Siakago police camp in Mbeere North sub-county over a domestic quarrel.

Amos Lengura, a land broker in Ngong and his son were burned beyond recognition as his wife, Jane Leruma, a police constable, was rescued with serious burns in the 9pm incident.

According to their house help,Josephine Sheila, Lengura on Monday evening came armed with a jerrycan of petrol, locked the house, dragged the wife and child to the bedroom and set it on fire. Efforts by the house help, who was living in an adjacent house, to seek help from police officers were failed as they arrived when it was too late. She said the man had previously quarreled with his policewoman partner over another woman with whom he was living with in Narok.