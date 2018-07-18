We’re not gagging media, says Mucheru

Information Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru (pictured) has denied claims that the government is using advertising monopoly to suffocate media freedom.

The CS found himself on the spot yesterday as he defended the government against accusations that the establishment of the Government Advertising Agency (GAA) was a ploy to regulate media content.

Local media houses are grappling with months of unpaid advertisements in an arrangement with the government mainly through a State pull-out, MyGov.

In February last year, the Government owed media houses more than Sh1 billion in advertising bills.

“The government is not afraid of a free media. That I can tell you with certainty because the President has said that the media should be left to operate freely. There is no suspicion at all,” said the CS at a luncheon jointly hosted by the Kenya Editors Guild and the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) yesterday.

The CS also unveiled this year’s Annual Media Summit hosted by MCK.