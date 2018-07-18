Uhuru orders Interior ministry to deal with police housing crisis

PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday directed the Interior ministry to provide a comprehensive policy framework on how to address the housing crisis in the National Police Service (NPS).

He also gave Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet a 30-day deadline to craft a framework and strategy with clear and practical recommendations to improve efficiency and effectiveness in the service.

The President issued the directive at State House Nairobi where he conferred 47 police officers (from both the Regular and Administration Police formations) with the prestigious Head of State Commendation (HSC) for their gallant service while protecting Kenyans in various life-threatening circumstances.

Deputy President William Ruto, Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua and his Administration Police counterpart Noor Gabow and among other top government attended the colourful ceremony.

Uhuru said were it not for the brave actions of the courageous officers, many Kenyans would have lost their lives.

“Your sacrifice, courage and bravery in serving this country are your greatest contribution to its prosperity,” he told the officers.

The Head of State also applauded the police for maintaining peace and stability during last year’s elections.

“Your role in ensuring peace, law and order was maintained during the 2017 elections and your contribution in management of elections security is something worth acknowledging,” he added.

He said the government will continue the ongoing accelerated investments in the NPS to ensure it remains efficient and effective to deliver its security mandate to Kenyans.

The president said the government had increased its investment in the NPS from Sh53.6 billion in 2013 to Sh97.6 billion in the current 2018/19 financial year, adding that Kenyans expect positive returns for their taxes.

“I therefore expect that such investment should translate into corresponding or equivalent returns on investments,” he said.