Relinquish House posts, Weta told

Seth Onyango and Reuben Mwambingu

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula’s alleged exit from the National Super Alliance (Nasa) has ignited political squabbles within the coalition after Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party dared him to relinquish all committee seats in Parliament.

The party argued that Ford Kenya could not continue to enjoy positions of leadership in Parliament yet it has ditched the coalition that donated the seats to its MPs and Senators. Wetang’ula announced the party’s exit from Nasa claiming the Opposition chief Raila Odinga had betrayed the coalition through his surprise Handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta. But his remarks have opened a new political battlefront within the coalition with ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna insisting that Ford Kenya must give up committee seats in Parliament.

“We invite the Ford Kenya leaders to demonstrate by action that they no longer consider themselves part of Nasa by relinquishing all positions of leadership and committee seats they occupy in both Houses by virtue of the coalition,” he said in a statement.

Sifuna dismissed Bungoma Senator’s exit from Nasa as inconsequential, asserting that Nasa was still intact. “For the umpteenth time, we remind Wetang’ula that coalitions are not dissolved at funerals and village barazas. As a senior lawyer, he should know it can only be done by formally writing to the Registrar of Political Parties and inform her of Ford Kenya’s decision to quit Nasa. If indeed it is the desire of Ford Kenya to quit Nasa, why is he taking so long?” he posed.

Sifuna took issue with Wetang’ula’s attempts to blame Raila for the death of the coalition asserting it was the latter that betrayed Nasa when he chickened out of the swearing- in of the former as the People’s President on January 30.

But in a swift rejoinder, Ford Kenya deputy party leader Boni Khalwale defended Wetang’ula’s assertions arguing Raila was to blame for the misfortunes of the coalition.