Over 800,000 bags of impounded sugar unfit for human consumption
Unsuspecting consumers might have used contaminated sugar after tests carried out by the Kenya Bureau of Standards established that more than half of the 1.3 million bags of contraband sugar seized from across the country was unfit for human consumption.
Kenya Bureau of Standards acting Managing Director Moses Ikiara told the joint parliamentary committee probing the matter that more random tests were being carried out to ascertain the safety of sugar in stores across the country.