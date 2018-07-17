English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Over 800,000 bags of impounded sugar unfit for human consumption

K24 Tv July 17, 2018
2,449 Less than a minute
Contraband sugar.

Unsuspecting consumers might have used contaminated sugar after tests carried out by the Kenya Bureau of Standards established that more than half of the 1.3 million bags of contraband sugar seized from across the country was  unfit for human consumption.
Kenya Bureau of Standards acting Managing Director Moses Ikiara told the joint parliamentary committee probing the matter that more random tests were being carried out to ascertain the safety of sugar in stores across the country.

Show More

Related Articles

July 17, 2018
2,441

Mgaagaa na upwa: Tunamuangazia Kevin Ochieng’ Msusi, Mpishi na Msanii kwa wakati mmoja

July 17, 2018
2,459

Power outage delays Court proceedings  in Kenya Power case

July 17, 2018
2,451

Police investigating theft of Shs. 20M from Family bank Ruiru

July 17, 2018
2,455

Detectives trail focus on three more state agencies in the energy sector

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker