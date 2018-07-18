Ex-KPC boss grilled in secretary’s certificate forgery claims

Detectives probing Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) secretary Gloria Khafafa’s alleged forgery of academic papers have grilled former managing director Charles Tanui over his role in hiring her.

This comes even as Khafafa threatened to sue a local daily over a story alleging she was hired as legal officer without the requisite credentials.

“Our instructions in the circumstance are to demand an apology and admission of liability following which we shall consider the question of damages,” read the demand letter from her lawyer, Musyoki Kimanthi.

The lawyer termed the media report false, disparaging and malicious.

Yesterday, Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers questioned Tanui for allegedly shielding Khafafa from disciplinary action and prosecution over the matter.

It is alleged some directors had raised concerns over Khafafa’s papers but efforts to take action was stopped by Tanui.

Sources familiar with the intrigues told People Daily Khafafa met the requisite qualifications for the post’s hiring.

“You can’t be appointed to such a position if you are not qualified. It is too complex and you will not function. The company established she has the CPS(K) qualification and was just awaiting issuance of certificate,” said our source.

Tanui has been linked a number of corruption claims at the State-run oil distributor regarding irregular award of tenders, although he has denied any wrongdoing.

Tanui’s alleged role in Khafafa’s hiring is the latest in a series of allegations that have dogged his tenure.

In May this year, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission officers raided his home in connection to a Sh647 million Hydrant Pit Valves scandal.