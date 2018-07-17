English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Power outage delays Court proceedings in Kenya Power case
11 managers at the Kenya Power Company have been granted a temporary reprieve after four nights in police custody after they were released on a 3 million shillings personal bond plus a one million shs cash bail.
Among other tough conditions imposed by the anti-corruption court the suspects including suspended Managing Director Ken Tarus and his predecessor Ben Chumo will be required to deposit their travel documents in court and will not be allowed to access the company premises.