Mutula committee rejects proposal to compensate Solai Dam victims

A proposal to compensate victims of the Solai Dam tragedy has been rejected by a senate select committee investigating the disaster.

The Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr-led committee probing the collapse of the dam that claimed 47 lives has ordered that the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) come up with a fresh environmental restorative order in accordance with the law.

This is after the committee ruled out initial order by the authority which they termed as defective.

Environment Cabinet secretary Keriako Tobiko, who appeared before the committee yesterday distanced himself from the orders saying Nema did not consult him.

The former DPP also denied knowledge of any previous compensation of the Solai victims by owners of the dam, as alleged in media reports.

“I have no information on that. If it’s true, then it constitutes very clear attempts to obstruct justice,” he said

He concurred with the committee that any environmental restoration order that does not include compensation of the victims is insufficient.

“I am withdrawing this order and promise to ensure a proper one is drafted and submitted to this committee in seven days so that there is no ambiguity,” he added.

The committee consequently told Tobiko to oversee the drafting of fresh orders in line with the legal guidelines and submit them to the committee in the next seven days.

Section 108 of the Environmental Management and Conservation Act (EMCA) gives the authority the power to issue and serve any person an environmental restorative order relating to the management of the environment.

Once served, the orders would require the owners of Patel Dam to restore the land including the replacement of soil, the replanting of trees and other flora.

Kilonzo (pictured) said the defensive orders were issued without prejudice which was legally binding.