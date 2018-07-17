English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Detectives trail focus on three more state agencies in the energy sector
Investigative agencies are said to be trailing their focus on three more state corporations in the energy sector over governance queries.
Highly placed sources at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations -DCI, say they are firming up their investigations before arresting and arraigning more suspects to face various charges ranging from fraud and nepotism.
The government has insisted that it will not relent in the fight against corruption that has seen public officials living on the edge.