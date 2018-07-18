10 students in court over bid to burn schools

Alvin Mwangi

Ten students from two city schools were yesterday charged at Makadara Law Courts with conspiracy to burn learning institutions.

Three students from Huruma Girls and seven of their colleagues from Aquinas Boys High school are accused of planning to commit a felony in their respective schools.

Deny charges

Huruma Girls students appeared before chief magistrate Stephen Githinji charged that on July 15, they conspired to burn down some school buildings.

The prosecutor also told the court that the girls were also found with a note inviting Ofafa Jericho High School colleagues to follow in their foot steps and set their school ablaze as well. The girls denied the charges and were freed on a Sh10,000 cash bail each.

According to a police report that was presented before the court, the three girls were finalising their mission to set the school ablaze in order to evade internal mock exams. Security has been beefed up in the school as the other suspects are being interrogated.

The seven boys from Aquinas are this morning scheduled to appear in the same court to take plea after the chief magistrate ordered them released on a free bond.

Police said the boys, together with other suspects, attempted an arson attack on the school on July 17.

In Kapenguria, a 17-year-old student at Nasokol Girls Secondary School of West Pokot Sub County within West Pokot county, was charged with conspiring to set the school on fire.

The girl was charged that on July 12, 2018, jointly with others not before the court, she willingly and unlawfully set on fire a Sh 4,487,500 dormitory belonging to Nasokol Girls Secondary School.

The accused who appeared before the resident magistrate Phoebe Kulecho, pleaded not guilty and was released on a Sh200,000 bond. Case will be mentioned on August 3 and heard on August 17.

With Nyanza region leading with the highest number of schools burned and more than 4,000 students are at home because of the unrest.