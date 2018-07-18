NATIONALNEWS

10 students in court over bid to burn schools

Three Huruma Girls learners and their seven Aquinas High counterparts freed on bond

People Daily July 18, 2018
2,421 1 minute read
Some of the Aquinas High School students who were arraigned in Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi, yesterday. PHOTO: BERNARD MALONZA

Alvin Mwangi

Ten students from two city schools were yesterday charged at Makadara Law Courts with conspiracy to burn learning institutions.

Three students from Huruma Girls and seven of their colleagues from Aquinas Boys High school are accused of planning to commit a felony in their respective schools.

Deny charges

Huruma Girls students appeared  before chief magistrate Stephen Githinji charged that on July 15,  they conspired to burn down some school buildings.

The prosecutor also told the court that the girls  were also found with a note inviting Ofafa Jericho High School colleagues to follow in their foot steps and set their school ablaze as well. The girls denied the charges and were freed on  a Sh10,000 cash bail each.

According to a police report that was presented before the court, the three girls were finalising  their mission to set the school ablaze in order  to evade internal mock exams. Security has been beefed up in the school  as the other suspects are being interrogated.

The seven  boys from Aquinas  are this morning  scheduled to  appear in the same court  to take plea  after the chief magistrate ordered them released on a free bond.

Police said  the boys, together with other suspects, attempted an arson attack on the school on  July 17.

In Kapenguria, a  17-year-old student at  Nasokol Girls Secondary School of West Pokot Sub County within West Pokot county, was charged with conspiring to set the school on fire.

The girl was charged  that on  July 12,  2018,  jointly with others not before the  court, she willingly and unlawfully set on fire a Sh 4,487,500 dormitory belonging to Nasokol Girls Secondary School.

The accused who appeared before the resident magistrate Phoebe Kulecho, pleaded not guilty and was released on a Sh200,000 bond. Case will be mentioned on August 3 and heard on August 17.

With Nyanza region leading with the highest number of schools burned and more than 4,000 students are at home because of the unrest.

Show More

Related Articles

July 18, 2018
2,413

Hotel remains tight-lipped on legislator lockout saga

July 18, 2018
2,414

Seven people perish in house fires linked to marital disputes

July 18, 2018
2,418

I want to know what killed rhinos, Balala tells KWS

July 18, 2018
2,416

Kebs blows hot and cold on ‘bad’ sugar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker