Court jails Tanzania national for 20 years over drug trafficking

A Tanzanian national has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, for trafficking heroin valued at Sh8.9 million.

Mombasa principal magistrate Francis Kyambia further ordered Haruna Bakari to pay a fine of Sh26 million, failure to which he would serve four more years. Kyambia, in his ruling, said the prosecution had provided enough evidence to prove that the suspect was a repeat offender, who had sneaked heroine from Tanzania into the country.

“My court has established that the suspect indeed, had managed to sneak in heroin, and was only apprehended at the border and if indeed he managed to proceed to pass through the border the negative impact it would have caused to the youths would have been grave”, he said.