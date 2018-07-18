Suspects in Kisii Boys arson attack freed on Sh0.2m bond

Tom Rachuonyo, George Odiwour and Robert Ochoro

Police crackdown on students suspected to have participated in burning of school property continued with more charged in court.

Eight students from Kisii Boys National School, arrested last week for allegedly burning a dormitory, were on Monday arraigned in Kisii.

Appearing before Senior resident magistrate Ezekiel Obina, the students were charged with setting ablaze a Sh6,998,278 dormitory, denied the offences and were each freed on a Sh200,000 bond. The case will be mentioned on August 20 and heard on December 3.

Meanwhile, 15 students form Ratanga Boys High School have been grilled by police in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay county for allegedly burning down a school dorm.

County Police Commander Marius Tum said they are questioning the students to help them understand what transpired, adding that they will be taken to court if found culpable.

Cause not established

Elsewhere, two dormitories at Rapogi Boys in Uriri, Migori county were razed down by fire on Monday night as student were in class during prep time. The cause of fire has not been established.