Controversy stalks ‘bad boy’ Olomide to Zambia

Exactly two years after he was kicked out of Kenya, rhumba maestro, Koffi Olomide, has been banned from ever setting foot in Zambia.

Authorities in the southern African nation barred the 62-year-old Congolese musician from entering the country citing his many criminal allegations in Zambia and France. The alleged accusations included an assault he is said to have meted out on a photojournalist in Zambia during a previous tour.

The Selfie hit maker — who mostly refers to himself as Mopao — was scheduled to perform in two concerts in Zambia this month, but the government threatened him with arrest if he stepped into the country. Also, according to media reports in Zambia, the French embassy in Lusaka on Saturday called for the popular entertainer’s arrest, saying that it would seek assistance from Interpol to arrest Koffi who “is yet to be cleared of the allegations against him in France.”

In the European country, the artiste faces a myriad of accusations including employing dancers without valid French paperwork and sexually assaulting and kidnapping them.

An apology by the musician which was broadcast on a Zambian radio station, did not specifically address the allegations levelled against him, but he said he “loved Zambian women.”

Koffi, real name Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba, is not new to controversy though. On the morning of Friday, July 22, 2016, upon arrival at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, he was caught on camera kicking one of his female dancers. This was ahead of his show slated for that Saturday at the Bomas of Kenya. The show was never to be, as Koffi —following a critical outrage on social media— was arrested and deported to Kinshasa.

Devolution conference

In April this year, the singer missed out pocketing an estimated Sh25 million for performing at Bukhungu Stadium to mark the end of the fifth Devolution Conference held in Kakamega. This was after the Immigration Department repulsed efforts to have a visa ban slapped on him in 2016 lifted.

Earlier in 2008, the musician was accused of assaulting a photojournalist in Kinshasa who was covering his concert following disagreement over recording rights. In the end, the Speaker of the country’s National Assembly stepped in to resolve the dispute, brokering reconciliation between the music star and owner of the TV station.

In August 2012, Koffi was arrested for assaulting his former music producer, Diego Lubaki, and was handed a three-month suspended prison sentence. The court heard the altercation was over a Sh370,000 ($3,700) debt.

Olomide is one Africa’s most outstanding recording and performing artistes of all-time. He has released over 300 singles and over 30 studio and compilation albums. He is also hailed for churning amazing music talents, with his Quartier Latin International orchestra giving birth to popular musicians such as Fally Ipupa, Ferre Gola and Bouro Mpela.

