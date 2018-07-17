Man burns his family of four to death in Likoni, Mombasa

Four members of the same family including two children were burnt to death during a Monday night fire in Likoni area in Mombasa.

The husband of the deceased woman who is suspected to have started the fire following a domestic quarrel was however rescued from the inferno and rushed to the Coast General Hospital where he is receiving treatment pending his appearance in court.

In Meru county, a police officer based at Siakago was rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital after her husband set their house on fire killing himself and their 2 months old baby.