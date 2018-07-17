English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Man burns his family of four to death in Likoni, Mombasa

K24 Tv July 17, 2018
Four members of the same family including two children were burnt to death during a Monday night  fire in Likoni area in Mombasa.

The husband of the deceased woman who is suspected to have started the fire following a domestic quarrel was however rescued from the inferno and rushed to the Coast General Hospital where he is receiving treatment pending his appearance in court.

In Meru county, a police officer based at Siakago was rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital after her husband set their house on fire killing himself and their 2 months old baby.

