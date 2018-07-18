Kenya-Swiss ties crucial in war against graft

Selina Akoth

Globalisation presents vast opportunities for growth. If nurtured through the right institutions, it enables organisations, groups and communities to interact and integrate beyond individualistic ideals.

Regardless, diplomacy in the age of globalisation still faces a myriad of challenges particularly in socio-economic fronts.

Third World countries have made known their dislike for the perpetuation of socio-economic inequalities within the global sphere.

Developed countries, on the other hand, have taken global positions and advanced their agenda through varied political and cultural initiatives.

Very few countries, especially in Africa, have managed to strike a middle ground between globalisation and State sovereignty.

Kenya, is in fast pursuit of this middle ground. Its footprints are visible in its Vision 2030 blue print and also in the nature and extent of its bilateral agreements.

The recent visit by Switzerland President Alain Berset, for instance, gives an example of Kenya’s socio-economic psyche at the global level.

Earlier in the year, Switzerland launched its new embassy buildings in Nairobi indicating a commitment by both countries to continue relations. It is also in recognition that more Swiss nationals are visiting and staying in Kenya a boost to tourism.

Most significantly, it speaks to our security and geopolitical positioning in the region.

Our relationship with Switzerland and its benefits, therein, goes beyond the physical symbolisms. Switzerland was the first country to recognise Kenya as an independent country in 1963 and its ongoing initiatives in the country are complementing the government’s efforts towards a healthy and prosperous nation.

In the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (Asal), for example, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation is encouraging better management of water and livestock resources.

This initiative includes strengthening county structures to address marginalisation and underdevelopment in the affected areas. This exchange of skills and experiences should result in better management of taxes, equalisation funds and effective implementation of our Asal policies.

Switzerland’s boost to Kenya’s health sector cannot be understated.

In 2015, Kenya was the first country to adopt the Norvatis Access Programme embarking on significant partnerships within its pharmaceutical space.

Norvatis, a Swiss global health company, provides affordable medication for non-communicable diseases and its continued presence in Kenya is in response to the increasing cases of diabetes, respiratory disease, cancer and hypertension.

To date, thousands of Kenyans from low-and middle-income areas are benefiting from the a-dollar-a month medication even as Kenya pursues its quest for Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Another significant milestone is our cooperation in the fight against corruption in Kenya.

During his visit, the Swiss President made clear his intentions to assist Kenya’s anti-corruption initiatives culminating in the signing of the Framework for the Return of Assets from Corruption and Crime in Kenya (FRACCK).

FRACCK outlines, among other things, a framework for seizing the proceeds of corruption held oversees and ploughing them back into Kenya for development projects.

Some of the guidelines within the agreement demand that returns should follow a final and executable judgement and must be bulwarked by effective monitoring and evaluation mechanisms.

If adequately implemented, Kenyans will be able to recover the billions of shillings swindled by corrupt public officials.

It will also send the message that corruption has no place in Kenya or with its partners.

The friendly relations between Kenya and Switzerland must, therefore, be nurtured beyond the mutual benefits of the present times.

Switzerland needs partners to advance its technological and trade initiatives. It especially needs Kenya for its continued presence and stature in matters global security and humanitarianism.

Conversely, Kenya stands to benefit from foreign direct investments for its ‘Big Four’ agenda and Vision 2030.

