Obamas project draws mixed reactions

Eric Juma

The multi-million-shilling sporting complex launched by former US President Barack Obama on Monday has apparently elicited cynicism and optimism in equal measure.

While some leaders, among them Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi, are fidgety over its roll-out, residents who appear to already have benefitted see it as a game-changer in an area hit by poverty.

Atandi’s apprehension arises from allegedly snubbing of local leadership, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife Ida Odinga.

“We came to welcome Obama and also address the public on the importance of the project but the organisers literally snubbed us, citing security measures which saw a number of leaders frisked with even a bid to frisk Governor Carnnel Rasanga. It’s a disappointment,”he said adding that it was unfortunate for some people to try to “privatise Obama, who Kogelo residents were eager to welcome as their son”.

Sense of ownership

He warned the project risked being shunned by locals unless there is a sense of ownership.

“We thought he (Obama) would address us even on his way to the sporting complex,” a resident, Odhiambo Odhiambo complained.

But the sense of apprehension was countered by those who looked at the brighter side of Obama effect, citing the Give Direct Fund which is part of the Sauti Kuu initiative that is changing lives in the community and has seen the region benefit from virtual wiping out of grass-thatched houses in Kogelo and Siaya in general.

Sarah Auma Nyangolo, a widow who owns a salon at Kogelo centre, says the Sh87,000 Give Direct Fund had thrown her a lifeline.

She said it helped her build and furnish her semi-permanent house, cleared part of her children’s school fees and helped her start the beauty business whose proceeds were sustaining her family.

“I was first given Sh7,000 that helped me sort out basic needs and the Sh80,000 given in two phases enabled me to purchase iron sheets and other building materials and put up a building,” she said.

Another resident, David Adida, said the Sh87,000 he received saved his marriage saying the wife had abandoned him for failing to pay fees for the children.

“Though the money was meant to support building of a house, I diverted it to settle my two daughters, school fees,” he said.

Peter Oloo, then a student, used Sh40,000 to build a house and invested Sh38,000 on brick-making business.

Free phones

The Sh7,000 he received first, helped him start a food kiosk at the local centre which he says is doing well.

“We were also gifted phones through which the US officers dealing with the project wired the money via mobile money accounts,” he added.

The proprietor of Kogelo Resort Nicholas Rajula rejected focus on the trivia, saying the area has benefitted massively, thanks to its association with Obama. He explained that being a private visit and with security implications and time constraint issues as Obama had to shortly fly out to South Africa, he could not have met expectations of residents.

He said it is courtesy of the former POTUS that electricity lit the area, schools established, Kogelo Centre created and Ngiya-Ndori road tarmacked by the National government.

“Obama has elevated Kogelo’s status through support of Senator Obama’s Primary and Secondary schools. Insecurity and harassment of business persons plying the route is no more, thanks to the police post created there,” he said.

“We hope that Obama will launch a university in the area to help revive businesses that went down after he exited power.”