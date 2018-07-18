MPs demand action over 10 girls impregnated by boda boda riders

Two MPs from Nyamira county have come out guns blazing over the impregnating of 10 girls from Matutu PAG Secondary School in Kitutu Masaba by suspected boda boda operators.

Nyamira county Woman Rep Jerusa Momanyi and Kitutu Masaba Member of National Assembly Shadrack Mose gave police a week’s ultimatum to make arrests and prosecutions saying the culprits are well known.

Speaking at Riooga Secondary School during a prize-giving day yesterday, the legislators decried high cases of pregnancies among schoolgirls they said are leading to many dropouts. Momanyi termed the suspects as “wolves who should not be allowed to mix with other progressive people” in the society.

Mose said it “is satanic and evil for married men to harass schoolgirls sexually instead of treating them as their daughters”.

“As leaders from the area, we will not spare those molesting schoolgirls sexually,” he said. Nyamira Director of Education Nelson Sifuna challenged parents to guide their children on the dangers of early sex.