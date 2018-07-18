Brace for tough times

Kenyans will have to bear with the burden of higher consumer in coming weeks as new tax measures take effect then loaded on to commodity prices.

In just 12 days cost of water, alcohol, non-alcoholic beverages, fruit juices, tobacco products and motorcycles is set to rise when inflationary adjustment on excise duty rates is adjusted upwards by an average of five per cent.

The biggest shocker could come in September when 16 per cent Value Added Tax on fuel is expected introduced if there is no extension by Treasury.

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General John Njiriani has already published Legal Notice 164 that prescribes new rates of excise duty for various products.

Specific rates

The Excise Duty Act, through a legal notice, allows the commissioner general to adjust the specific rates of excise duty every two years in tandem with inflationary trends. But under the Finance Bill, 2018, the Cabinet Secretary has proposed to make the adjustment annually.

The Excise Duty Act, 2015 introduced specific excise duty system for most products except cosmetics, food supplements and motor vehicles.

From August 1 water and non-alcoholic beverages will attract the least upward adjustment at four per cent, fruit juices (five per cent) and alcoholic products, tobacco products and motorcycles the highest at 5.2 per cent.

According to the legal notice, excise duty on fruit juices will go up to Sh10.50 per litre from Sh10 while consumers of bottled water will now part with Sh5.20 from Sh5.

Consumers of beer and spirituous beverages of alcoholic strength not exceeding 10 per cent will pay Sh105.20 per litre from Sh100.

Buyers of motor cycles other than cycle ambulances and locally assembled ones, who currently pay Sh10,000 per unit will remit Sh10,520.

Wines, including fortified wines, and other alcoholic beverages obtained by fermentation of fruits will now be taxed at the rate of Sh157.80 per litre while of alcoholic strength exceeding 10 per cent Sh210.40 per litre.

The taxman will scoop Sh2.63 up from Sh2.50 for a stick of cigarette with filters while one without Sh1.89.

The inflationary adjustment replaced ad valorem excise duty system which used to be computed as a percentage of the value of the excisable product. The idea is to align excise duty to specific rates with government’s projected excise duty revenue.

Miss revenue

The adjustment ensures excise duty does not lag behind when inflation rises. This means the government does not miss revenue targets due money losing value to inflation.

With inflation averaging 5.7 per cent in the past 12 months, it signals a significant rise in consumer prices.

The failure by the CS to extend tax exemptions on petroleum products from VAT this financial year Budget Statement means that the price of petrol, diesel, kerosene and jet fuel, will start attracting a standard 16 per cent VAT from September this year.

Inversely, this will spike inflation leading to high cost of living hence hurting the common mwananchi once this tax takes effect since the price of fuel is a key determinant of the cost of goods and services.

Should the levy be introduced today the pump price would rise by Sh17.95 a litre to retail in Nairobi at Sh130.15; diesel Sh16.52 to sell at Sh119.77 while kerosene goes up Sh13.71 for consumers to pay Sh99.44.