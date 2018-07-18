EABL to start production at new Sh15b brewery

Nairobi, Tuesday

East African Breweries said on yesterday its new Sh15 billion ($149.25 million) brewery in western Kenya is ready for production after a successful test run.

The brewer, which is controlled by Britain’s Diageo, will kick off activity at the site with a two-year production run of its Senator Keg beer, a low-priced lager made from locally grown sorghum. It will then move on to mainstream brands like Tusker. Senator Keg has been one of the fastest growing brands for EABL in recent years due to huge demand from price-sensitive consumers, some of whom are switching from illegal drinks into more formal ones.

EABL’s main plant is located in the capital Nairobi. It announced the investment in the new brewery in the western city of Kisumu last year, saying it wanted to meet growing demand in that region.

– REUTERS