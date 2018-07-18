Boda boda association launches payment app

United Boda Boda Association has launched a localised payments app for its members as it tries to gain a foothold in the country’s rapidly-growing digital payments space.

The association which has over 250,000 members launched the platform dubbed Bodacare yesterday in a bid to allow members access National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) registration and payments on their phones.

Bodacare, an app developed by Jambopay is expected to provide riders with an opportunity to make electronic payments within East African countries with an aim of digitising their common way of operation.

In the new mobile application, riders who were unable to pay monthly NHIF dues will make daily payments of Sh20 daily which will accrue to the Sh500 standard monthly payments.

The association’s national Chairman Michael Kimani said bodacare will be of great assistance to the riders, adding that for a long time most of them have been having a hard time making monthly NHIF payments. He said that apart from NHIF, riders will be able to access insurance services and savings through the bodacare platform.

“The launch of the platform will be of great assistance to the riders. For a long time, the number of riders enrolled with NHIF was low and even some unable to pay the monthly fee, now they will be able to access even insurance,” Said Kimani. The digital platform for payments has been enabled through Jambo Pay-a partnership with JamboSure, an e-insurance platform

Elvis Okoth from JamboSure told People Daily that the platform is an empowerment to the boda boda operators as it will enable them to have a contribution to NHIF, get funding for their own motorbikes as well as affordable rates for insurance cover.

“We have partnered with Bodacare to ensure have a contribution to NHIF, get funding for their own motorbikes as well as affordable rates for insurance cover” he said. Okoth called on the boda boda associations’ coordinators to ensure the message of the platform reaches as many people as possible even as they put mechanisms in place to ensure they visit every county and sensitise them on the same.

The launch was also attended by Nakuru Deputy OCPD Daniel Kitavi, Deputy OCS Augustine Kisembe, officials from National Transport and Safety Authority, Nakuru Branch as well as officials of boda boda operators from all the 47 counties.

– ROY LUMBE